Scottish man killed taking selfie on German highway | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Scottish man killed taking selfie on German highway

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Scottish man killed taking selfie on German highway

Monday, May 01, 2017

BERLIN -- German police say a Scottish man was killed east of Hamburg while trying to take a selfie photo with two friends in the middle of the autobahn.

Police told the dpa news agency Monday that the 22-year-old was hit by a car on the A24 highway by the Gudow rest area just before midnight on Sunday.

Police say he and his two friends had wanted to cross the autobahn to get to the rest area on the other side and stopped in the center area to take photos when the man was hit.

The other two men, aged 21 and 22, were treated for shock.

Names were not released and further details were not available. (AP)

***

Like and follow SunStar Philippines on Facebook.

Tags: 
selfie
Scottish man
German highway


View Comments