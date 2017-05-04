China compiles its own Wikipedia, but public can't edit it | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

China compiles its own Wikipedia, but public can't edit it

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

China compiles its own Wikipedia, but public can't edit it

Thursday, May 04, 2017
CHINA. A Chinese man walks by a cabinets displaying Chinese encyclopedias at a book store in Beijing, Thursday, May 4, 2017. China is compiling a free online encyclopedia to rival Wikipedia, but it will likely only give Beijing's official version of sensitive historical events, and the public won't be able to write or edit it. (AP)

CHINA. A Chinese man walks by a cabinets displaying Chinese encyclopedias at a book store in Beijing, Thursday, May 4, 2017. China is compiling a free online encyclopedia to rival Wikipedia, but it will likely only give Beijing's official version of sensitive historical events, and the public won't be able to write or edit it. (AP)

BEIJING -- China is compiling a free online encyclopedia to rival Wikipedia, but it will likely only give Beijing's official version of sensitive historical events, and the public won't be able to write or edit it.

Instead, scholars and experts hand-picked by Beijing said only they will be able to make entries — the latest example of the Chinese government's efforts to control information available on the internet.

The effort to compile 300,000 entries is being led by the ruling Communist Party's central propaganda department.

Senior editor Jiang Lijun says the online Chinese Encyclopedia will focus primarily on entries that are less likely to change rather than recent events, and subjects that have academic value.

Currently, the Chinese Wikipedia is inaccessible in the mainland. (AP)

***

Like and follow SunStar Philippines on Facebook.

Tags: 
China
Wikipedia
Public
cannot edit


View Comments