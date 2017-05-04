North Korea issues direct criticism on China amid nuke dispute | SunStar

Thursday, May 04, 2017
USA. In this March 3, 2017 file photo, a row of F18 fighter jets on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson is prepared for patrols when the United States Navy took Philippine journalists to the mammoth aircraft carrier on routine patrol in the waters off the disputed South China Sea. (AP)

USA. In this March 3, 2017 file photo, a row of F18 fighter jets on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson is prepared for patrols when the United States Navy took Philippine journalists to the mammoth aircraft carrier on routine patrol in the waters off the disputed South China Sea. (AP)

SEOUL — North Korea has issued a rare direct criticism of China through a commentary saying its "reckless remarks" on the North's nuclear program are testing its patience and could trigger unspecified "grave" consequences.

China, North Korea's largest trading partner and main benefactor, has been urging the North to stop nuclear and missile activities amid United States' pressure to use its leverage to resolve the nuclear standoff.

The commentary released Wednesday, May 3 by the state-run Korean Central News Agency says "a string of absurd and reckless remarks are now heard from China everyday only to render the present bad situation tenser."

It's unusual for the North to directly criticize Beijing. Previously it has couched such criticism by referring to China only as "a neighboring country." (AP)

