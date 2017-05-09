South Koreans vote for new president
SEOUL -- South Koreans are choosing their next president between a conservative who declared the election a "war of regime choices" and the liberal front-runner looking to overturn a decade of right-leaning rule.
The election on Tuesday, May 9, is the culmination of a frenzied two-month race set up by the scandal that toppled Park-Geun-hye, who is now jailed awaiting trial on corruption charges.
Liberal Moon Jae-in was the clear favorite as conservative forces struggled to regroup after Park's corruption scandal. Conservatives worry that a Moon presidency might benefit North Korea and estrange South Korea and its most important ally, the United States.
Voting stations are set to close at 8 p.m. and exit poll results are expected soon afterward.
The winner will be sworn in after the National Election Commission confirms the result early Wednesday, May 10. (AP)
