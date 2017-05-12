Sacramento couple elopes at Mount Everest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A traditional wedding just wasn't enough for one Sacramento couple.
The Sacramento Bee reports James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder married at 17,600 feet (5,364 meters) on March 16 at the Mount Everest Base Camp.
Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill, who documented the union, says the couple is the first to be wed there in a gown and tuxedo.
Here is the Instagram photo that has already gone viral:
Our Mount Everest Adventure wedding story has gone viral, national and international, with over 50k shares alone in the last day from the UK's Daily Mail post, now Cosmopolitan, Yahoo Style!, Self, Huffington Post, contacted by the Today Show, VanityFair Italy, BoredPanda, KCRA, trending #2 in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland,... read the full story and view more images on my blog. I'm getting multiple media requests around the world for interviews and publications, pretty incredible. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #thegreatoutdoors #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #himalayas #goplaces #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest #charletonchurchill #weddingdress #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer
Schmieder contacted Churchill last year on Instagram, seeking an adventurous wedding but without a location in mind.
Churchill says the couple was considering a tropical location, while he was eyeing Everest.
Churchill had attempted a wedding at Everest in 2015, but an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Nepal, killing about 9,000 people the week before the scheduled journey. (AP)
