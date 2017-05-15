Hong Kong rejects asylum for refugees who sheltered Snowden | SunStar

Hong Kong rejects asylum for refugees who sheltered Snowden

Hong Kong rejects asylum for refugees who sheltered Snowden

Monday, May 15, 2017
HONG KONG. Asylum seekers, from left: Ajith Pushpa Kumara, Vanessa Mae Rodel and her daughter Keana, Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis and her son Dinath and daughter Sethmundi Kellapatha, and Supun Thilina Kellapatha, pose outside the building of Hong Kong's immigration department in Hong Kong, Monday, May 15, 2017. (AP)

HONG KONG. Asylum seekers, from left: Ajith Pushpa Kumara, Vanessa Mae Rodel and her daughter Keana, Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis and her son Dinath and daughter Sethmundi Kellapatha, and Supun Thilina Kellapatha, pose outside the building of Hong Kong's immigration department in Hong Kong, Monday, May 15, 2017. (AP)

HONG KONG -- The Hong Kong lawyer for a group of refugees who sheltered former NSA contractor Edward Snowden four years ago said the southern Chinese city's immigration department has rejected their asylum requests.

Robert Tibbo said Monday immigration officials denied the applications by the four adults and three children, in what he said is retaliation for helping Snowden. The applicants are from the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Snowden hid out in Hong Kong for two weeks in June 2013 after he leaked documents revealing extensive US government surveillance. His whereabouts were a mystery during that time.

It was not until last year that the role Tibbo and his clients played in sheltering Snowden was revealed.

Tibbo said his clients will appeal the ruling. They have also applied for refugee status in Canada. (AP)

***

