4 charged in Oklahoma massage parlor prostitution ring
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Authorities have filed charges in a prostitution investigation that included undercover police work at a network of illicit massage parlors in Oklahoma City and Lawton.
Oklahoma County court records show pandering and conspiracy charges were filed Sept. 21 against two men and two women from Oklahoma City. Authorities said in an affidavit of probable cause that one of the men has links to businesses in Houston and the nearby suburb of Spring, Texas, and that the man wired cash on two different occasions to China.
The investigation lasted from February through July. The affidavit also said massage therapists were arrested on suspicion of being prostitutes after offering to perform sex acts to undercover officers for cash. (AP)
