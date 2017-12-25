Pope prays for people of Mindanao, Philippines devastated by Tropical Storm Vinta

Pope prays for storm-devastated Mindanao

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Pope prays for storm-devastated Mindanao

Monday, December 25, 2017
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ' to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. (AP)

Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ' to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. (AP)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis said he is praying for the people of Mindanao, the island in southern Philippines, devastated by floods and landslides.

Francis spoke noted that the storm "has caused numerous victims and much destruction" as he greeted people in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, hours before he was set to celebrate Christmas Eve vigil Mass.

He said he wanted to assure the population of Mindanao of his prayers.

He prayed that "merciful God receive the souls of the deceased and comfort all those who are suffering for this calamity." He urged those in the square: "Let's pray for these people."

Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) has claimed more than 120 lives and left some 160 missing. (AP)

Related articles

Davao City now under state of calamity
Thousands of Filipinos spend Christmas in shelters after 'Vinta'
42 die, 15 missing as ‘Vinta’ batters Zamboanga
'Vinta' leaves 75 dead, dozens missing in Mindanao
'Vinta' maintains strength; threatens Palawan
Tags: 
Tropical Cyclone Vinta
Pope Francis


View Comments