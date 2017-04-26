Leonard, Mills lead Spurs by Grizzlies for 3-2 series lead
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
SAN ANTONIO -- Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs rebounded from two discouraging road losses to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-103 on Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series.
San Antonio shot 14 for 28 on 3-point attempts, two off its postseason record, including 5-for-7 shooting by Patty Mills.
Mills finished with 20 points and Tony Parker added 16.
Mike Conley had 26 points and Marc Gasol added 17 for the Grizzlies, who have lost nine straight postseason games in San Antonio.
With each team winning on its homecourt, Game 6 is Thursday night in Memphis. (AP)
