Celtics beat Bulls 108-97, take 3-2 lead in series

Thursday, April 27, 2017
CHICAGO. Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and center Al Horford (42) on a drive to the basket in the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP)

BOSTON -- Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley scored 24 points apiece to help the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 108-97 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

After the road team won each of the first four games, the Celtics won at home in Game 5 to earn a chance to eliminate the Bulls on Friday night in Chicago. A Bulls victory would force the series back to Boston for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

Dwyane Wade had 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Chicago.

But Wade and Robin Lopez were called for technical fouls 32 seconds apart with just under five minutes left, helping the Celtics to a 20-5 run that gave them a 104-89 lead. (AP)

