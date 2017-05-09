Stephen Curry's 30 lead Golden State Warriors win over Utah Jazz

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Curry's 30 lead Warriors to sweep after 121-95 win over Jazz

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Curry's 30 lead Warriors to sweep after 121-95 win over Jazz

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
UTAH. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP)

UTAH. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during Game 4 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series Monday, May 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Golden State Warriors completed a sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory in their NBA second round playoff series Monday night.

The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and now await the winner of the Rockets-Spurs series that is tied at 2-2.

Interim head coach Mike Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that. Golden State led 39-17 at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.

Thompson finished with 21 points, Kevin Durant scored 18 and Draymond Green posted his third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 25 points and Shelvin Mack chipped in 18. (AP)

Tags: 
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
Utah Jazz
NBA
National Basketball Association


View Comments