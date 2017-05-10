Spurs overcome Leonard injury, Harden to beat Rockets in OT | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Spurs overcome Leonard injury, Harden to beat Rockets in OT

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Spurs overcome Leonard injury, Harden to beat Rockets in OT

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
TEXAS. Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP)

TEXAS. Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 in overtime on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their second-playoff series.

Leonard had 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes before leaving with an injured right ankle. Leonard stepped on Harden's foot with 5:37 left in the third quarter and then played limited minutes before sitting out overtime.

Harden had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He had a chance at potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime, but was blocked from behind by Manu Ginobili. (AP)

Tags: 
San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard
James Harden
basketball


View Comments