Filipino celebrity Kobe Paras says Northridge his next stop





Thursday, May 11, 2017
NEBRASKA. In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Creighton's Kobe Paras follow an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in Omaha, Nebraska. (AP)



OMAHA, Nebraska -- Filipino basketball celebrity Kobe Paras has announced he will transfer from Creighton to Cal State Northridge.

Paras said in a Skype interview with Filipino media this week that he would leave the Bluejays after one season to play at Northridge, which is about an hour from where he attended high school in Los Angeles.

Paras' father, Benjie, was a two-time MVP in the Philippine Basketball Association who's become a popular television actor. Kobe has attracted a large fan following in his home country. He boasts a social media following that includes 461,000 on Instagram and 114,000 on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6 wing played sparingly in 15 games last season. Northridge has not announced the addition of Paras, who would sit out next season because of transfer rules. (AP)

***

