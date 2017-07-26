Draymond Green sued over alleged assault by couple

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been sued by a couple who claim he and his entourage assaulted them last year in Michigan.

Jermaine Edmondson and Bianca Williams filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified monetary damages on Tuesday in California's Alameda County.

The lawsuit claims Green bumped into them at a bar in East Lansing last summer and that the forward bullied Edmondson and men in his entourage physically assaulted them.

It also claims they ran into Green again the next night and that he slapped Edmondson in the face.

Green did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Green last year paid $560 for a noise violation in a deal that got rid of a misdemeanor assault-and-battery charge filed in the case. (AP)

