PAL adds 3 new domestic destinations from Clark

PAL adds 3 new domestic destinations from Clark

PAL adds 3 new domestic destinations from Clark

Thursday, May 11, 2017
By
Reynaldo G. Navales
Contributed photo.

Contributed photo.

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Philippine Airlines (PAL) will be adding three new local routes from Clark International Airport (CRK) starting June 22.

This was gleaned from the flag carrier’s website which states “We are taking you to three new destinations from Clark! - Bacolod (three times weekly), Cagayan De Oro (four times weekly), and Bohol Tagbilaran (daily).

Clark airport officials welcomed the new routes which will serve people coming from Central and Northern Luzon and even Metro Manila.

The flight schedules are Clark-Bacolod (7:00 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.) and Bacolod-Clark (8:55 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; Clark-Tagbilaran (3:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.) and Tagbilaran-Clark (6:40 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.) daily; and Clark-Cagayan De Oro (6:30 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.) and Cagayan De Oro-Clark (8:50 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“Treat yourself to a gastronomic adventure as we fly to Bacolod three times weekly and marvel at the picturesque wonders of Chocolate Hills as we fly daily to Bohol (Tagbilaran) starting June 22, 2017.

Also, get your adrenaline pumping with the white water rapids of Cagayan De Oro as we fly four times weekly starting June 23, 2017,” the flag carrier stated in its website.

“We also fly to Boracay (Caticlan), Cebu, Coron (Busuanga) and Seoul, (Incheon) daily, Davao at four times weekly, and Puerto Princesa at three times weekly,” it added.

Published in the SunStar Pampanga newspaper on May 12, 2017.

