Ring in the New Year at Hungry Neighbors

ANOTHER year is almost upon us, and tomorrow is the first day of 2018! What better way to start the year than to eat your heart out at one of the City of San Fernando’s best dining destinations: The Hungry Neighbors.

While it’s still the season of spending, here, you won’t need to spend much as the one-stop food haven fills of your tummy’s desires with gastronomic fares which are not only easy on the pocket but also at par with what’s served in fancier dining outlets in the Metro.

Situated at the vibrant central business district of city, right at the heart of Dolores, the homegrown restaurant is the brainchild of three Kapampangan siblings whose family has always been inclined to food.

“Growing up, we have always been passionate about food and cooking. Our parents used to own a bakery called Baker’s World, and we’ve seen how the culinary industry works. We have always had this vision that someday, we will have a food venture of our own,” owner Gino Puno shared.

“Years later, we had the opportunity to open our own resto in Angeles City. With our venture, we envision to provide our kabalens with high-quality food offerings and that can be compared to restaurants in Manila,” he added.

In 2015, Gino and his siblings Lloyd Nicolo and Ria Puno-Cornel opened Hungry Neighbors in Angeles City. Nearly a year and a half later, it then branched out in San Fernando.

“With the high demand and encouragement of our loyal customers who are from this part of the province, we decided to open a branch here in San Fernando. After all, we are Fernandinos, and we want to give back to our hometown,” Lloyd Nicolo explained.

Customers who will dine at Hungry Neighbors will never feel hungry as the restaurant offers a wide array of food selection ranging from Filipino, American, and European delights.

It’s well-appointed menu offers something for everyone, from health conscious to even young picky eaters.

For first timers, the owners slash culinary masters recommend the best-selling Bistecca Slices—Hungry Neighbor’s melting tender and incredibly flavorful steak which is good for sharing.

Another must-try is Hungry Neighbor’s savory Wild Wings and the all-time favorite Lechon Macau, topped with a mix of Asian sauce and served with the restaurant’s special rice.

To end a hefty meal, diners can choose from a variety of mouthwatering desserts and sweet after-meal treats like cake slices, Brownie Sundae, and the well-loved Carmen’s Best ice cream. Local and international beers and wines are also available for those wanting to cap off the week with a drink or two.

All these and more can be enjoyed while indulging your eyes with the restaurant’s homey and aesthetically pleasing interiors. It’s wide and spacious area can comfortably seat up to 120 diners.

Moreover, Hungry Neighbors also has a private Function Room which can accommodate up to 24 guests—making intimate celebrations, corporate meetings, and family gatherings even more special. The function room is available for only P4,800 for the first hour and P1,800 for the succeeding hour (consumable).

So, whether you’re welcoming the year with the fam, having a year-end dinner with the barkada, or unashamedly treating yourself after a year full of hardwork, the Hungry Neighbors is the place to go. It is open today (11am to 6pm) and tomorrow, New Year’s Day (11am to 11pm).

Hungry Neighbors is located at MacArthur Highway, Barangay Dolores, City of San Fernando, Pampanga. For more information, call 0956 387 3126 or visit its official Facebook page: Hungry Neighbors PH - CSFP.