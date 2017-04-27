Minor arrested for raping PWD

MASANTOL -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested by local authorities here for allegedly raping a disabled woman recently.

According to victim’s sister Rosita Abrenzosa who witnessed the crime, the suspect identified as Rence Bulsim (not his real name) was caught in the act of raping the victim, “Lou,” 33, in their brother’s house in Bebe Anac village.

She stated that she was supposed to change her clothes in a room but was surprised that the door was locked and upon peeping in, she was shocked to see the suspect raping her helpless sister who is deaf and mute.

This prompted the victim’s family to forcibly open the door to take away Marilou and confront the minor but the latter tried to escape until he was cornered and beaten up by their neighbors, Rosita said.

Village officials then intervened in the incident and turned-over the suspect to police.

However, this town’s top cop Chief Inspector Julius Javier expressed doubt over the real age of “Bulsim” based on his physical attributes.

He stressed that the suspect failed to present a birth certificate or any document that will prove his real age.

“Tinanggihan ngayon ng piskalya ‘yung inquest proceeding ng kaso dahil hindi nga mapatunayan na minor siya,” he said.

Javier said that they will continue their investigation to prove the suspect’s real age and implement proper measures.