Angeles City holds Sisig Fiesta 2017

ANGELES CITY -- A huge number of tourists and food lovers spent their Saturday night dining with their family and friends at the annual Sisig Fiesta at the famed “Crossing” along Valdes Street in this City.

Hundreds came to satisfy their taste buds in savoring the mixed selection of flavors of the ultimate pork dish in the world, “sisig.”

Some 40 food stalls showcased the best of their products in line with fiesta’s features like the sisig sampler banquet, sisig twisted recipe, street dance competition, cooking demonstration, culinary competition, firework display, live bands, and lastly, spoken word poetry.

The Sisig Fiesta was led by prominent Kapampangan culinary artisans including Chef Sau Del Rosario, Chef Claude Tayag, Chef Myke Tatung Sarthou, Chef Him Uy De Baron, Chef Sharwin Tee, Chef Gene Gonzales, Chef Zeny Cunanan and Lilian Borromeo.

The fiesta’s aim is to promote Angeles City and its cultural heritage, particularly sisig.

The Sisig Fiesta also intends to teach the younger generation about the true definition of sisig and to carry on celebrating the festival annually.

“The reason why it is held there is because sisig originated at ‘Crossing.’ This is where it all started,” said Alegria Cruz, Angeles City Tourism Officer for Heritage Arts and Culture.

Grab Trike, which is one of the leading partners in the festival, had debut in Pampanga, specifically only in Angeles City. Grab Trike gave free vouchers to those who came to the Sisig Fiesta.

The event was organized by the Angeles City Tourism Office together with local government agencies, the Culinaria Pampanga, Fresh Options, GV FM, Flavors of the Philippines, Grab Trike, Fresh Options and the Department of Tourism. (Nicole Reneé David, HAU Intern/SunStar Pampanga)