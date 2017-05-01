Masantol's best showcased in 4th seafood festival

MASANTOL -- Various seafood products and local talents took center stage during the first leg of the homegrown festival held at the municipal multipurpose hall on Monday, May 1.

The two-day “Seafood Festival” marked the annual celebration of the 128th year of Masantol Day held every May 1.

Mayor Danilo Guintu said the event aims to promote the seafood industry, which is the main livelihood of most residents in this town.

Guintu said this year’s celebration is the grandest that was organized since it was launched in 2014.

“Mas maraming seafood, mas maraming bisita, mas makulay at mas masaya dahil matagal pong pinaghandaan ng munisipyo at ng mga participating barangays ito,” Guintu said.

He said about 100 kilos of tilapia and other types of fish, shrimp, crabs and clams were prepared by different barangays, in coordination with fishpond operators, on the first day of the festival alone.

This was aside from the seafood products that were sold cheaply at the Seafood Festival fair attended by market vendors and consignation owners.

The event was also highlighted by the colorful street dance competition held along the municipal hall grounds going to the multi-purpose area.

The event, which was participated in by the 26 barangays, showcased their most distinct products such as crab paste, sea shells and dried and live fish through their innovative costumes.

Guintu said that the street dance festival is also intended to inculcate to Masantoleño youth the significance of fishing in the economy of their town.

“Gusto natin alisin sa isip ng mga tao na ang pangingisda ay maliit na kabuhayan lamang dahil dito sa Masantol, ito ang bumubuhay sa karamihan sa ating kabalen at amg nagsisilbing haligi ng aming ekonomiya,” he noted.

Guintu said that as local chief executive and father of the festival, he is bound to further improve and promote the festival to gain national recognition.

He added that the success and growth of the festival in the coming years will signify the development of the economy of this fourth district town.