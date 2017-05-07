Central Luzon's 2016 GDP is 3rd fastest in Philippines

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue Region 4 (RR4) Regional Director Jethro Sabariaga announced on Saturday, May 6, that Central Luzon's gross domestic product (GDP) is the third fastest in the country in 2016.

Overtaking Calabarzon, Central Luzon grew by 9.5 percent against the national average of 6.5 percent.

Central Luzon's economic growth rate is third behind the National Capital Region and Davao.

Sabariaga said this development is a come on for investors and would reflect positively on the overall economic atmosphere in Central Luzon.

Sabariaga said the current development also has an effect on the collection of revenues for government.

He said the sheer population, economic activity and the potential of the region can very well support a federal form of government.

The BIR official said that if the shift to the federal government would push through, Central Luzon could well enough support and sustain a regional federal government as it sits on a P2-trillion regional gross domestic product.

It could be recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte said that he is willing to step down from office even before his six-year term expires if Congress and the Filipinos approve the federal system of government.

Duterte, in his first State of the Nation Address, said Congress can copy the system of France. The creation of a federal government is one of Duterte's campaign promises as he sees this to be the instrument in addressing rebellion in the country, particularly in Mindanao.

Earlier, former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr. made proposals on the groupings for possible federal states that included Central Luzon. Under his proposal, the Philippines will have 11 federal states – four in Luzon, four in the Visayas, and three in Mindanao.