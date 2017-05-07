PAL urged to make Clark airport as major hub

AN OFFICIAL of Angeles City has urged the Philippine Airlines (PAL) management to make Clark International AIrport its major hub.

Councilor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said that "the most feasible, logical, beneficial and economically profitable alternative for Philippine Airlines is to make Clark its major hub in the next five years and establish a stronghold in the northern part of the Philippines.”

Lazatin filed last April 14, a resolution entitled “A resolution requesting the country’s flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), to consider and declare Clark International Airport as its major hub in the next five years and increase its flights, both international and domestic, for the benefit of the people of Central Luzon and Northern Luzon.”

Lazatin said that the current situation in Metro Manila, particularly the problem on heavy traffic and unstoppable real estate development around Ninoy Aquino International Airport, deliberately points to a more reasonable and progressive solution to move aviation activities to clark.

“If we are talking of safety and comfort of passengers, Clark International Airport is the answer. That is why I am joining the clamor of our investors in Angeles City to convince PAL to make Clark its major hub,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin explained that PAL’s initial operations in Clark since December 2016 “has proven to be doable, convenient and beneficial to passengers traveling to and from Central and North Luzon.”

He added that Clark is the best alternative to NAIA because of its vast land area for development and expansion and its proximity to Metro Manila.

PAL began using Clark as hub of operations on December 16, 2016 with a Clark-Caticlan sevice.

Its first international flight from Clark to Incheon, South Korea started on January 1, 2017.

“Siguro konting push na lang mula sa local community, macoconvince na natin ang PAL,” Lazatin said.

In his resolution, Lazatin cited that no less that PAL’s President and Chief Operations Officer Jaime Bautista earlier announced that PAL will build its own passenger terminal building and a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility inside the Clark Civil Aviation Complex.

Lazatin said PAL is also planning to add new Boeing 777-300ERS that will arrive in December 2017; a Q4000 Next Generation turbo props for domestic flights in July 2017, and the first of six brand-new A350-900s in 2018.

“I think PAL will serve more number of Filipinos should it open direct flights from Clark to West Coast of the United States, initially in Los Angeles and other international destinations,” Lazatin added.

Lazatin also filed a resolution entitled “a resolution commending Philippine Airlines for using Clark International Airport as its secondary hub for its commercial flights to South Korea and domestic flights in Caticlan, Cebu, Coron and Puerto Prinsesa.”