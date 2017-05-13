Angeles City opens P110-M public cemetery

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan led the formal opening of the first and only government-run cemetery in the city, Friday, May

12, in Barangay Sapalibutad.

The 1.6-hectare cemetery is one of the priority projects of Pamintuan, which consists of facilities and amenities that will provide

decent resting place for the departed loved ones of Angeleños.

“The project reiterates our commitment of providing decent burial to departed Angeleños. With that said, we will prioritize our

cabalens here in Angeles City,” Pamintuan said.

Housed inside the cemetery are state-of-the-art crematorium, columbarium units and chapels. The public cemetery also has an innovative

strategy of burying the deceased by using niches to conserve space.

In 2013, the cemetery located in Barangay Cutcut, which was discovered to be owned by the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, was closed for

exceeding its maximum capacity. The closure triggered Pamintuan to establish the city’s own public memorial park.

The construction of the cemetery kicked off in January 2016. In December of the same year, the 17th City Council, led by Vice-Mayor

Bryan Matthew Nepomuceno, passed Ordinance No. 403, “Establishing the Angeles City Memorial Park and creating the Angeles City

Memorial office under the city mayor.”

However, a clearance from the Department of Health was required before its full operation. The said clearance, which also served as a

basis for the issuance of the Sanitary Permit under the Code of Sanitation of the Philippines, was obtained last January 26, 2017.

“With the rise of our very own burial facility, Angeleños do not need to worry about burying their deceased love ones - this

(cemetery) will answer the problem. Rest assured that the City Council will be supportive to this notable project in terms of

legislative measures,” said Nepomuceno.

The administration of the cemetery will be headed by Marco Nepomuceno, President of Kuliat Foundation Incorporated.

“It’s public service, not a business enterprise. This cemetery will benefit the poor for it has a decent burial ground and nice

surroundings comparative to its private counterparts,” Nepomuceno said.

The proposed fees and charges for Angeles residents are: P15,000 for burial inclusive of a headstone and use of the niche apartment

type for seven years; P12,000 for the cremation services inclusive of urn for the ashes; P1,000.00 per day for the chapel services

(maximum of three days); and P1,000 per year for columbarium placement.

On the other hand, non-residents of Angeles City can only avail of the cremation services which will cost P18,000.

Residency qualifications are required in form of two government issued IDs and a duly signed barangay certification with corresponding

verification, and ocular visit from the City Social Welfare and Development. (PR)