Central Luzon police chief: No 'tanim droga' in the region

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Police Regional Office (PRO)-Central Luzon Director Aaron Aquino on Monday, May 15, refuted reports of the supposed existence of “tanim droga” allegedly orchestrated by police in Pampanga.

The statement came after series of reports from national media tagging personnel of Pampanga police, particularly of Bacolor and Mabalacat, in alleged planting of evidence and illegitimate police operations.

Allegedly, more victims of the "tanim droga" scheme or the planting of drug evidence surfaced in Mabalacat City recently, claiming police operatives planted illegal drugs as evidence against them.

The victims were addition to the claims of a certain Wilfredo Galura of Bacolor town who said that illegal drugs and firearms were planted in his residence during an operation when "he was not even around."

Aquino, however, said that the alleged victims in Mabalacat are drug surrenderees and also tested positive on the use of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," based on the drug test conducted on them during their arrest.

He added that the victims personally admitted that they are users and pushers of illegal drugs and even disclosed to police their supplier of illegal drugs.

“Paano namin sila tinaniman nun? Tinaniman namin sila sa katawan? Sinasaksakan namin ng drugs? Kasi nagpositive sila sa drug test e,” he said.

“I do not know where that issue came from or how it was invented, but definitely, I can say that there is no ‘tanim droga’ in Central Luzon,” he added.

Aquino said that reports, which are being are hurled by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Pampanga, are mere “baseless” accusations aimed at demoralizing the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He stressed that no proofs or evidence were presented yet by the alleged victims which can attest that policemen have planted evidence against the alleged victim in Mabalacat City.

“Hindi ko nga alam bakit parati nila kami [VACC] binabangga. Bakit parati nila kaming gustong birahin ng birahin? These people [suspects] admittedly told us that they are users and pushers. Why are you supporting them?” he said.

The regional director, however, dismissed that a drug syndicate group may be backing such actions.

He urged the members of the VACC to verify first the information and the people they are supporting before releasing statements to the public.

Aquino also clarified that he relieved the two officials of Mabalacat police, Superintendent Juritz Baldovi Rara and Police Drug Enforcement Unit head Inspector Melvin Manalang Florida Jr., are not involved in “tanim droga” but only because the issue has become a national concern.

Aquino said that the PRO-Central Luzon Internal Affairs Service are already looking into the legitimacy of this cases and will impose necessary measures once the investigation results are out.

He stressed that the PNP, particularly PRO-Central Luzon, does not condone such incidents and other unlawful demeanors by the members of the police force.

But if proven that there are no lapses from the side of the policemen, Aquino said that he will immediately reinstate the relieved officers to their respective positions.