DoTr asked to work on mass transport system

MABALACAT CITY -- A lawmaker has urged the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to support the construction of a nationalized mass transport system in the country.

Anakpawis Party-list Representative Ariel Casilao issued the statement alongside with the group’s appeal to the transportation department not to allow the Busan Universal Rail Incorporation BURI to bid on the three MRT projects in Metro Manila.

For three consecutive years since 2015, Casilao said the government outpoured some P13 billion on the MRT and mass transport system.

“It should have been used to established a support industry integrated with the local steel industry, so as to sustain the system, as well as serve as a proto-industry to totally support a nationalized mass transport system in the country”, he added.

The solon also cautioned the DoTr to scrutinize other potential bidders on three MRT particularly the former MRT maintenance provider.

“The DoTR should learn from its past mistakes not only for the safety of the riding public but also to government funds that have not been maximized due to onerous contracts and rotten service,” Casilao said.

“We remind DoTR secretary Art Tugade that he only got five months to make the necessary improvement. If he fails, resigning should be on top of his option”, the party-list lawmaker also said.

The Anakpawis solon maintained its position that the government should be the one who operates the MRT which includes its maintenance.