PrimeWater San Fernando bares 2017 service improvement projects

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- A year after its joint venture with the City of San Fernando Water District, PrimeWater San Fernando bared its service improvement projects undertaken in 2017.

PrimeWater San Fernando Branch Manager Jan Canlas said that under the joint venture, three major projects to improve the delivery of potable water and services to concessionaires included pipe extension, deep well development and the installation of generator sets in selected pumping station and bulk water stations (BWS).

The pipe extension projects, according to Canlas, were undertaken in barangays Calulut, Dolores (Looban), Maimpis (Full House Street), Maimpis and Malpitic (interconnection), Andalusia Subdivision, Villa Lourdes Subdivision, and Rictown II Subdivision.

The deep well development projects were in barangays Bulaon, Lara BWS, Del Pilar BWS, Andalusia Pumping Station, and Krystal Homes Pumping Station, said Canlas.

He furthered that new generator sets were installed in barangays Maimpis (Diosdado Macapagal Regional Government Center), Del Rosario, Dolores (Villa Barosa Subdivision) and Bulaon (Citta Del Sol Subdivision).

Canlas added that the projects are just part of many other developments PrimeWater and CSFWD will undertake in 2018 under the joint venture agreement. (JTD)