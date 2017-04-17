Magnitude 4.4 quake rocks Ilocos Norte
Monday, April 17, 2017
A MAGNITUDE 4.4 earthquake jolted Ilocos Norte on Monday morning, April 17, state seismologists said.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the epicenter of the earthquake at 22km northwest of Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.
Intensity II was felt in Claveria town in Cagayan, while Intensity I was felt in Laoag City.
Phivolcs said there are no expected aftershocks.
The Philippines sits in the "Pacific Ring of Fire" where earthquake and volcanic eruptions are common. (Nicko Tubo/SunStar Philippines)
