Superbalita Cagayan De Oro

CHAPEL. The new 23 Minore Park, where this chapel stands, at the IEC International Convention Center in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City used to be the location of Pope John XXIII Seminary. (Sun.Star Foto/Alex Badayos)
BACOLOD. Eric and Rosalie Abibiason are seeking government assistance to determine the cause of the disappearance of their son Michael John. (Carla N. Cañet)
DAVAO. Giseguro sa mga bombero nga wala nay nagsiga nga baga human miulbo ang dakong sunog nga miugdaw sa 41 ka balay alas 6:45 niadtong Biyernes sa buntag, Enero 20, didto sa Barangay Buhangin Proper, dakbayan sa Davao. (Hulagway Gitampo sa Buhangin PNP)
DAVAO. Sunny day with calm waters means a perfect day for these children as they enjoy the waters near Sta. Ana Port climbing the boat's "katig" preparing to jump towards the sea. (Macky Lim)
DAVAO. Among 29 beauties, only three stood out during last Thursday night's Mindanao Tapestry at SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City wherein Miss Indonesia Kezia Roslin Cikita Warouw bagged the Miss Phoenix Smile while Miss Philippines Maxine Medina got the Hiyas ng Phoenix and Miss Venezuela's Mariam Habach is recognized as Miss Phoenix. (Macky Lim)
DAVAO. Mindanao designers take over the runway as they are being recognized during Thursday night's Mindanao Tapestry held at SMX Convention Center at SM Lanang Premiere for their exquisite designs paraded by Miss Universe candidates. (Macky Lim)
DAVAO. Maria Dodi of Lake Sebu's School of Living tradition rolls the beautiful T'nalak fabric Thursday evening after being showcased at Mindanao Tapestry in SMX Convention Center. (Macky Lim)
DAVAO. Fashion designer Renee Salud gives a perfect 10 rating to the outcome of Mindanao Tapestry Thursday evening in an interview after the show. Salud also said that it would be a battle between Latin Americans and Asians for the Miss Universe crown. (Macky Lim)
BUTUAN. Children paddle their makeshift raft as floodwaters submerge their home in Barangay Mahogany, Butuan City. (Erwin Mascariñas)
BAGUIO. Reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach tries on solar painting with Cordillera artist Jordan Mangosan at the Infinity Garden of the Baguio Country Club. (Milo Brioso)
NAGPAKITABANG sa kapolisan ang usa ka police officer human nasapon ang iyang asawa kauban ang usa ka police inspector nga migawas sa usa ka motel sa Corrales Extension, dakbayan sa Cagayan de Oro niadtong Huwebes, Enero 19.