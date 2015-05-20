Superbalita Cagayan De Oro

DAVAO. Lalaking edaran mipahid sa iyang dala nga panyo sa imahe sa Black Nazarene sa San Pedro Cathedral, dakbayan sa Davao kagahapon. (Seth Delos Reyes)
BAGUIO. Cordillera artist Wigan Lopez Nauyac places some finishing touches in the sculptures of Bishop William Brasseur and Rev. Fr. Alberto Duggom, the last project of Bishop Carlito Cenzon before his retirement. The sculpture is in collaboration with Tam-Awan artist Clinton Anivesario and Dodong Elopre. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. ONE Championship world lightweight champion Eduard Folayang signs autographs for Baguio athletes practicing at the Baguio Athletic bowl. (Milo Brioso)
PAMPANGA. A dump truck carrying gravel and sand collides with a passenger jeepney along the Mac Arthur highway in Barangay Telabastagan , City of San Fernando on Sunday. The driver and passengers where reportedly hurt and were rush to the hospital. (Chris Navarro)
DAVAO. Boys play with leftover paint and vandalize the posts with handprints along Magsaysay Avenue, Davao City, on Sunday, January 9, 2016. (Seth delos Reyes)
DAVAO. A man prepares the cotton candy he is selling in a sidewalk in Bolton St., Davao City, as the churchgoers who are attending a mass at the San Pedro Cathedral are expected to come out any time soon. (Seth delos Reyes)
DAVAO. A man fishes through a crack on the pavement of Sta. Ana Pier in Davao City not for eating, he said, but just to pass time. (Seth delos Reyes)
DAVAO. Members of the General Services Office in Davao City are now clearing the Christmas lights placed around the City Hall since the Christmas celebration was already over. (Seth delos Reyes)
DAVAO. Corns are cooked by bulk in San Pedro Extension, Davao City, since it is very marketable now as these are good to consume to combat the coldness brought by the rainy season. (Seth delos Reyes)
BAGUIO. Despite an earlier setback, Baguio's Iñigo Anton (right) managed to land third place in the in the Asian Karting Open Championship which concluded in Macau recently. (Contributed photo)