Superbalita Cagayan De Oro

MANILA. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II talks to Senators Ralph Recto and Loren Legarda during the hearing of the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, February 1. (Al Padilla)
BAGUIO. With some rice terraces in the Cordillera region considered on its decaying stage, Ifugao representative Teddy Baguilat is seeking ways to help restore the grandeur of the old age terraces, particularly in Ifugao. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. A contingent from the Mabini Elem. School impresses the crowd with their "Mardi Gras" like performance during the opening of the Baguio Flower Festival. (Roderick Osis)
DAVAO. Gikaway sa sakop sa City Transport and Traffic Management Office ang mga motabok sa pedestrian lane sa San Pedro kay padayon ang pag-edukar sa katawhan kalabot sa Anti-jaywalking Ordinance. (Seth delos Reyes)
PAMPANGA. PNP Chief Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa ‘punishes’ 7 Angeles City policemen who were involved in the extortion of Korean nationals. (Chris Navarro)
PAMPANGA. Passengers from Davao disembark from a Philippine Airlines Airbus 321 upon its arrival at the Clark International Airport. (Chris Navarro)
PAMPANGA. An enforcer directs traffic while maintenance crew of the City of San Fernando local government clean a portion of the Dolores flyover as part of the city wide clean up day. (Chris Navarro)
CEBU. A tarpaulin bearing the image of Ellah Joy still hangs outside their house in Calajoan, Minglanilla. Six years ago, she was found dead. (Alex Badayos)
CEBU. In what was dubbed as the largest illegal drugs haul in the region, Cebu City police seized P180-million worth of shabu from couple Mercy and Mark Abellana in Basak Pardo over the weekend. (Allan Defensor)
PADAYON pa nga gipangita sa kapolisan ang tulo ka mga menor de edad nga nasikop sa drug bust niadtong milabay nga adlaw human nakasibat gikan sa Tahanan ng mga Kabataan sa Barangay Lumbia, dakbayan sa Cagayan de Oro.