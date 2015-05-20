Superbalita Cagayan De Oro

DAVAO. Ginadili ang pag-itsa og sinsilyo nga kwarta sa mga bata sa pier sa Sta. Ana, dakbayan sa Davao apan nag-ilogay ang mga bata sa giitsa nga sinsilyo sa usa ka langyaw ngadto sa mga nangaligo kagahapon. Wa say otoridad o tawo nga mibadlong langyaw. (Seth Delos Reyes)
BAGUIO. Tadian folk partake in a basketball game wearing g-string and head scarf as part of the Ayyoweng di Lambak ed Tadian. The festival is now an annual affair after the town approved the institutionalization through a municipal ordinance. (SSB file photo)
BAGUIO. A modern rooster made by Pandora's box parades down Session Road during the Chinese New Year celebration Friday afternoon. (Milo Brioso)
BAGUIO. Members of the Baguio Accent Wushu team perform at SM Entertainment Center for an exhibition before the celebration of the Chinese New Year. (Milo Brioso)
BACOLOD. City officials headed by Mayor Evelio Leonardia and Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, BacoLaodiat chairperson Jennifer Gochangco-Ong, Filipino-Chinese community leaders Leonito Lopue, Alfredo Barcelona, and William Ong lead the opening of the 12th BacoLaodiat Festival at the North Capitol Road on Friday. (Erwin P. Nicavera)
PAMPANGA. Former Pampanga Second District representative Mikey Arroyo, who along with two companions figured in a car crash recently, was visited by close friends and allies Ferdstar owner Ferddie Beltran, Retired District Engr. Rico Guilas and veteran newsman Max Sangil at the former solon's home. (Contributed Photo)
PAMPANGA. Governor Lilia Pineda and Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab share a meal at the Lubao Bamboo Hub after meeting with tuberculosis patients from the second district. (Jun Jaso/Pampanga PIO)
DAVAO. Babaye naglingkod sa iyang bagahe samtang naghuwat sa bus nga sakyan sa Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT), Biyernes sa hapon. (Macky Lim)