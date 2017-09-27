4 ka mga lalaki dakpan sa pagtari
UPAT ka mga lalaki ang gibalhog sa prisuhan human sapon nga naghimo og illegal nga tari sa Barangay Mohon, lungsod sa Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.
Si Police Chief Inspector Albart Tare, hepe sa Tagoloan Police Station, miila sa mga dinakpan nga mao sila si Tony Himparo, 44, minyo, taga lungsod sa Villanueva; Jeric Nacasabog ug Amadeo Balcos Jr., 58, pulos taga Star Cruz, lungsod sa Tagoloan; ug Theodoro Insina, 53, residente sa susamang dapit.
Gilusad sa kapolisan ang operasyon pagbatok sa illegal nga tari human nadawat ang report nga adunay tari nga nahitabo sa naasoy nga barangay.
Giadtoan sa kapolisan ang lugar ug positibong nasapon kining mga dinakpan nga nagbitbit pa og pangtari nga manok.
Nakuha sa ilang posisyon ang P1,000 nga kwarta nga gigamit og bet money sa usa ka sakop sa kapolisan nga nagpatoung motaya sa gihimong tari-tari.
Kasamtangan nga detinado ang mga dinakpan ug mag-atubang og tukmang kasong subay sa ilang kasupakan. (SVB)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cagayan de Oro Septembre 28, 2017.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!