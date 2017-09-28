6 anyos gikunsumo sa ama-ama
SIKOP sa hot pursuit operation sa kapulisan ang usa ka ama-ama human giakusahan nga mikunsumo sa 6 anyos nga anak sa iyang kapuyo niadtong adlaw'ng Miyerkules, Septiyembre 27.
Ang suspek naila nga si Roel Villarubia, 29, adunay kaipon ug usa ka laborer nga taga Zone-2, Talidhay, Barangay Cugman, dakbayan sa Cagayan de Oro.
Sa inisyal nga impormasyon gikan sa Police Station (PS) 10 sa Cugman giingong positibo nga gitudlo sa biktima ang iyang ama-ama nga nilugos kaniya sa makadaghan na nga higayon.
Nasayran nga nidangop sa PS10 ang usa ka magtutudlo kauban ang biktima ug mitaho kalabot na sa hitabo hinungdan nga daling girespondehan sa kapulisan ug nagpahigayon gyud dayon og hot pursuit operation nga miresulta sa pagkasikop niini.
Sa pakighinabi sa SunStar SuperBalita kang Villarubia hugot nga gipanghimakak niini ang alegasiyon.
“Ginoo ra’y nasayod nako, tawo raman ta di man ta perpekto, wala nako na hilabti,” pahayag ni Villarubia.
Sa pagsulat niini nga balita, anaa na sa mini-cell ang suspetsado samtang ang biktima ang gipa-ilalom na sa medikasiyon.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cagayan de Oro Septembre 29, 2017.
