Presensya sa Isis bomber peke?

GISUTA pa karon sa kapulisan sa Northern Mindanao Region kon unsa ka tinoud ang inpormasyon nga anaa na sa nasod sa Pilipinas ang giingong mga Isis bomber ug expert bomb makers.

Usa ka memorandum ang nadawat sa SunStar SuperBalita niadtong gabii sa adlawng Domingo gikan sa usa ka insider diha sa Police Regional Office (PRO) nga gimandoan ang tanan provincial director, city director, intelligence unit ug tanan kwerpo sa kapolisan nga magpahigayon og validation kalabot niini nga report.

Unod sa inpormasyon, nasuta nga daw ang Isis bomber ug expert bomb maker ang ang anaa na sa Pilipinas. Giingong miagi kini sa nasod sa Indonesia paingon sa Borneo ug hangtod niabot sa rehiyon sa Mindanao pinaagi sa pagpatuong sila mga mangingisda.

Nadungog ang ilang mga sabot-sabot samtang giingong anaa sila sa coastal way sa Zamboanga diin ilang target ang mga tauhon nga lugar sama sa malls, plaza ug uban pampublikong lugar diin nanganlan ang Zamboanga, Davao, Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro ug laing siyudad sa Northern ug Southern Luzon.

"Please remind to your loved ones not to go in the populated areas and pass this info as you can. Do it now to give alert or contact number of your friends" kini ang unod sa maong memorandum.

Gikumpirma kini sa SunStar SuperBalita pinaagi ni Superintendent Lemuel Gonda kinsa tigpamaba sa PRO ug giingon niini nga kini nga inpormasyon ang gi-validate ug gisuta na karon nila sa ilang area of responsibility.

Gihimakak sa PRO nga adunay mga preparasyon ug desiminasyon niini nga memorandum.

"PRO categorically deny the preparation nor the dissemination of the memo. It is purely fabricated and maliciously publicized to malign not only PRO but the entire PNP," sulat pamahayag sa PRO.

"The signature of RID is forged. Nonetheless, we will validate the information and also investigate to determine the source of such fake memo." dugang pa.

Taliwala nga peke kini nga inpormasyon, nanawagan gihapon ang kapulisan nga gikinahanglan sab sa katawhan nga mag-alerto kanunay ug magbinanatayon.