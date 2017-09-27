Jasaan soliding nag-una sa east | SunStar

Jasaan soliding nag-una sa east

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Jasaan soliding nag-una sa east

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Ni
Jaime A. Frias II

SOLIDONG nakuptan sa Jasaan cagers ang unang pwesto sa east division human giparot nila ang Talisayan, 109-96, atol sa 2017 Kuyamis Inter-Municipality Basketball Tournament open division niadtong Sabado didto sa Manticao Gym.

Nipupo og 19 puntos si Sidrick Abengosa aron mangulo sa ika-upat nga kadaogan sa Jasaan.

Nitala na ang Jasaan og 4-1 win-loss card, samtang ang Magsaysay ug Villanueva nagbugkos sa ikaduha nga pwesto nga adunay 2-1 record matag usa.

Nangulo sab si Ruel Estroga alang sa Talisayan nga adunay 23 ka lakra.

Nahatdan sa Gitagum ang unang kapildehan sa El Salvador Saints, 81-77, sa usa ka hingpit nga panagsangka.

Nibira si Alchie Manosa og 22 puntos sa kadaogan sa Gitagum.

Nadepensahan sab sa Manticao ang ilang balwarter agi sa 104-101 kulbahinam nga daug batok sa Alubijid sa kataposang dula sa gabie.

Nibida si Primo Paragille sa kadaogan sa Manticao agi paghatag og 16 puntos.

Pag-abri sa mga dula anang adlawa, daug sab ang Jasaan kontra sa Villanueva sa iskor 72-49 sa 18-under.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cagayan de Oro Septembre 28, 2017.

View Comments