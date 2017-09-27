Jasaan soliding nag-una sa east
SOLIDONG nakuptan sa Jasaan cagers ang unang pwesto sa east division human giparot nila ang Talisayan, 109-96, atol sa 2017 Kuyamis Inter-Municipality Basketball Tournament open division niadtong Sabado didto sa Manticao Gym.
Nipupo og 19 puntos si Sidrick Abengosa aron mangulo sa ika-upat nga kadaogan sa Jasaan.
Nitala na ang Jasaan og 4-1 win-loss card, samtang ang Magsaysay ug Villanueva nagbugkos sa ikaduha nga pwesto nga adunay 2-1 record matag usa.
Nangulo sab si Ruel Estroga alang sa Talisayan nga adunay 23 ka lakra.
Nahatdan sa Gitagum ang unang kapildehan sa El Salvador Saints, 81-77, sa usa ka hingpit nga panagsangka.
Nibira si Alchie Manosa og 22 puntos sa kadaogan sa Gitagum.
Nadepensahan sab sa Manticao ang ilang balwarter agi sa 104-101 kulbahinam nga daug batok sa Alubijid sa kataposang dula sa gabie.
Nibida si Primo Paragille sa kadaogan sa Manticao agi paghatag og 16 puntos.
Pag-abri sa mga dula anang adlawa, daug sab ang Jasaan kontra sa Villanueva sa iskor 72-49 sa 18-under.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cagayan de Oro Septembre 28, 2017.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!