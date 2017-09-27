Tita Heart: Sa dili pa mobiya
DEAR Tita Heart,
Maayong adlaw kanimo tita ug sa mga suki sa SuperBalita. Ako diay tita si Carmina taga Tagoloan Misamis Oriental.
Akong problema tita kay akong uyab tita moadto og manila kay magtrabaho. Ingon niya nako tita nga sa dili pa siya molakaw ihatag daw nako akong kaugalingon sa iyaha kay aron daw ako ra gyod ang iyaha. Gaduha duha ko tita kay basin unya og maunsa ko tita ba maburos ko.
Tambagi ko tita.
Carmina
*****
Hello Carmina,
Ayaw pagpadala sa matam-is nga pulong sa imong uyab. Kung kamo ang para sa usag usa makahulat siya hangtod andam ka sa paghatag sa imong kaugalingon. Unsay pulos sa iyang gugma kung molakaw raman diay gihapon siya ug magpalayo sa panarbaho. Tugoti siya sa pagpalayo ug kung puhon mobalik sa imoha ug kamo para sa usag usa usa na pagdesisyon nga ihatag imong kaugalingon.
Tita Heart
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cagayan de Oro Septembre 28, 2017.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!