Tita Heart: Sa dili pa mobiya

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

DEAR Tita Heart,

Maayong adlaw kanimo tita ug sa mga suki sa SuperBalita. Ako diay tita si Carmina taga Tagoloan Misamis Oriental.

Akong problema tita kay akong uyab tita moadto og manila kay magtrabaho. Ingon niya nako tita nga sa dili pa siya molakaw ihatag daw nako akong kaugalingon sa iyaha kay aron daw ako ra gyod ang iyaha. Gaduha duha ko tita kay basin unya og maunsa ko tita ba maburos ko.

Tambagi ko tita.

Carmina

*****

Hello Carmina,

Ayaw pagpadala sa matam-is nga pulong sa imong uyab. Kung kamo ang para sa usag usa makahulat siya hangtod andam ka sa paghatag sa imong kaugalingon. Unsay pulos sa iyang gugma kung molakaw raman diay gihapon siya ug magpalayo sa panarbaho. Tugoti siya sa pagpalayo ug kung puhon mobalik sa imoha ug kamo para sa usag usa usa na pagdesisyon nga ihatag imong kaugalingon.

Tita Heart

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cagayan de Oro Septembre 28, 2017.

