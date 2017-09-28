Tita Heart: Namabdos og ikatulo | SunStar

Tita Heart: Namabdos og ikatulo

Thursday, September 28, 2017

Dear Tita Heart,

Maayong adlaw kanimo tita ug sa mga suki sa SuperBalita. Akong problema tita akong kaipon karon nga namabdos og ikatulo. Gusto na niya magpakasal mi kay gaproblema siya tita panahon magpabunyag sa among anak. Dili pa man ko andam tita magpakasal niya kay gaduhaduha pako. Unsa man akong buhaton?

Joel

*****

Hello Joel,

Niabot na og tulo inyong anak apan hangtod karon dili nimo makita imong kaipon nga maoy ikauban sa imong tibuok kinabuhi? Kalouy ba sab sa imong kaipon nga galaom mapakaslan nimo. Maayo kay nagpatambag ka kay akong isulti nimo, talawan ka nga pagkalalaki. Kung wala kay gugma sa imong kaipon undangi na ang imong giapas kaniya aron dili na siya magmabdos ug mamroblema sa pagpabunyag. Kung wala kay gugma, bulagi ug prangkahi ug ayaw ipaasa saw ala.

Tita Heart

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cagayan de Oro Septembre 29, 2017.

