Blackout moigo sa Mactan, Cordova sa Semana Santa

MGA Oponganon ug Cordovahanon gipahibawo nga mangandam sa lapad pagkapakgang sa supply sa kuryente sa tibuok Semana Santa. Kini human nga ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) ug Mactan Electric Company (Meco) mi-anunsiyo nga sa Abril 9 (Palm Sunday) ug Abril 15 (Black Saturday) masinati ang blackout gikan sa alas 6 sa buntag paingon na sa alas 5 sa hapon sa tibuok dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu ug lungsod sa Cordova. Samtang gikan sa Abril 10-14, adunay mahitabong rotational (banos-banos) brownout sa nahisgutang lugar sud sa tulo ngadto sa upat ka oras. Ang tigpamaba sa NGCP Visayas, Ma. Rosette Martinez, nipasabot nga ang maong power interruption gumikan sa itaod nga bag-ong transformer, samtang ang duha ka mga daan nga transformer pagngon alang sa himuong reconfiguration sa feeders. Bugtong nga di maapektuhan sa pagkapakgang sa supply sa kuryente sa Abril 9 mao ang Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ)1, sanglit direkta kining nagkuhaan sa ilang supply sa kuryente sa East Asia Utilities Corporation. Gipahibawo sa administra­tive supervisor sa Meco, Jacinta Rusiana, nga mopagawas sila og listahan sa mga dapit ingon man schedule niadtong mga sa mga rotational brown-out gikan sa Abril 10 ngadto sa 14.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Marso 30, 2017.

