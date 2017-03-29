Engineer nga gidagit sa Abu Sayyaf uban sa Sugboanon nga kapitan naluwas sab

NALUWAS ang chief engineer sa MV Shuttle RoRo 9 nga gidagit sa Abu Sayaff Group sa Barangay Basakan, Hadji Mohamad Adjul, lalawigan sa Basilan. Kauban sa maong engineer ang Sugboanon nga kapitan sa barko nga si Aurelio Agac-ac, kinsa lakip nga nadagit apan naluwas niadtong Marso 25. Si Chief Engineer Laurencio Tiro naluwas sa 4th Special Forces Batallion ubos sa Joint Task Force Basilan niadtong Marso 27, sa Sitio Sasa. Nakauli na sa Sugbo si Agac-as apan padayon pa nga giobserbaran si Tiro, kinsa gipaubos na usab sa stress debriefing. Nahitabo ang pagpangdagit human gisaka sa bandidong ASG ang cargo vessel niini nga paingon unta sa dakbayan sa General Santos gikan sa Sugbo. Sukad sa operasyon sa militar, nakasikop kini og usa ka ASG kidnapper, nakasakmit og usa ka M16 armalite rifle nga aduna’y duha ka magasin, walo ka motorized bangka ug usa ka motorsiklo nga giingon nga gigamit sa grupo.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Marso 30, 2017.

