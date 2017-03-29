Feasiblity study sa MRT System kinahanglanon

MODUSO ang Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) og resolusyon ngadto sa Department of Transportation aron paghangyo sa ahensiya nga mohimo na sa feasibility study alang sa Mass Ra­pid Transit (MRT) System sa Metro Cebu. Si Efren Carreon, director sa National Economic and Deve­lopment Authority (NEDA) 7, nibutyag sa Superbalita Cebu nga kon mapirmahan na ni MCDCB Chairperson ug Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III ang resolusyon, itunol kini nila ngadto sa DOT. Base sa Sub-Roadmap for Highway Network and Public Transport sa roadmap study sa Japan International Coope­ration Agency (JICA) alang sa Sugbo aduna’y upat ka system lines ang MRT sa Sugbo. Ang MRT North Line gikan sa dakbayan sa Danao paingon sa lungsod sa Liloan (24.7KM) nga nagkantidad og $1.3M; Central Line diin manukad kini sa lungsod sa Consolacion paingon sa dakbayan sa Talisay (21.2KM) nga nagkantidad og $1.7M. Gikan usab sa Minglanilla paingon sa Carcar ang South Line (29.2KM) nga nagkantidad og $1.7M ug ang Mactan Line nga gikan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo paingon sa Lapu-Lapu nga nagkantidad og $1.7M.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Marso 30, 2017.

