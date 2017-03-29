Manatad supak nga piniliay sa Oktubre iuswag na sab

WAY ikahatag nga kaayuhan sa nasud ang buot ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga iuswag ang piniliay sa barangay ug sugyot niini nga itudlo na lang unya ang pagpili sa barangay kapitan.

Kini maoy gibutyag sa presidente sa Liga nga mga Barangay Ernie Manatad sa dakbayan sa Mandaue sa dihang nahinabi sa mga tigbalita.

“If by appointment of the President, it will be very sad because it will result to a chaotic process of recruitment and endorsements without the mandate of the people,” ni Manatad.

Ang sugyot nahimo ni Du­terte human kini mangangkon nga halos tanang mga opisyal sa barangay may kalambigitan sa iligal nga drugas ug ang pagtaktak niini dakong tabang aron mahingusgan ang kampanya sa administrasyon batok sa illegal drugs.

Si Manatad, kinsa naghupot sa ex-officio nga posisyon sa Konseho sa dakbayan, niingon nga may legal nga proseso sa pagpuli sa mga barangay kapitan pinaagi sa eleksyon ug di appointment.

Base sa Local Government Code, kon dunay bakanteng posisyon sa Sangguniang Ba­rangay, ang mayor maoy mo­tudlo sa mohulip niini human gisunod ang rule of succession.

Dugang ni Manatad nga sagad sa mga opisyal ug kapitan sa mga barangay buot nga mahitabo na ang piniliay karong umaabot Oktubre aron makapili og tarong ang mga konstituente.

“I am for the elections. If ma-postpone gyud, i-status quo ang incumbent,” matod ni Manatad.

Kon maaprobahan sa Kongreso ang pag-postpone sa piniliay sa barangay, kini na unya ang ikaduhang higayon nga kini mauswag human wa mahinayon ang piniliay sa barangay sa milabayng tuig.