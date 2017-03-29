Pagkubkob og atabay gisanta

GIPAHUNONG usa sa Dakba­yan sa Mandaue sa mga opisyal ug board of directors sa Greenhills Homeowners Association Inc. sa Brgy. Casuntingan ang pagpatrabaho sa tabay nga ilang gihimo. Sa iyang cease and desist order niadtong Marso 24, si Mayor Luigi Quisumbing nagkanayon nga ipahunong una ang proyekto nunot sa kakuwang og permit. Gihatagan sa iyang buhatan og lima ka adlaw, sukad sa pagkadawat sa order, ang asosasyon sa pagpahunong sa ilang gihimo nga pagbuho sa dapit aron sa ilang pagtaud sa puthaw nga barakida. Nahibaw-an sa Mandaue City Engineering Office nga niadtong Oktubre 2004 nihimo og proyekto ang subdivision nga way aprobadong permit sa pagbuho gikan sa city engineer. Ang CEO niisyu og notice of illegal drilling batok sa mga opis­yal sa maong subdivision. Gihuptan una sa kagamhanan sa dakbayan ang drilling permit pinaagi sa ordinansa no. 10-2007-403 isip preventive measure aron nga kalikayan ang kontaminasyon sa tubig ug pagsud sa tubig dagat sa water table sa dapit. Gisalikway usab sa Mandaue City Zoning Board sa milabayng tuig ang hangyo sa asosasyon alang sa special permit nga makabalik sila sa pagtrabaho og balik sa atabay. Pipila ka mga residente sa subdivision ang nireklamo sa mga opisyal sa dakbayan tungod sa paghimo sa drilling operation nga way saktong permit gikan sa kagamhanan ug ubang ahensya sa gobiyerno. Laing mga reklamo ang giduso sa mga residente sa regional offices sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources ug Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board. Ang pagbuho og lawom sa tabay gipahunong sa CEO niadtong 2004, apan gibalik sa mga opisyal sa homeowners association, sumala pa sa reklamo. Gawas sa permiso, nagkinahanglan u­­­­sab og clearance ang proyekto gikan sa Metro Cebu Water District.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Marso 30, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.