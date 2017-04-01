Mga pulis sa Talisay nga dunay TOP manakop: hepe

Giayo. Gisugdan na ang pag-ayo sa flyover sa Tabunok, dakbayan sa Talisay. Tungod niini, naghuot ang trapiko, labina niadtong mga sakyanan nga padung sa southern Cebu. Aron way magpabadlong, mga pulis nga dunay temporary operator's permit (TOP) manakop sa mga magpabadlong nga drivers. (Alex Badayos)

HUMAN hingpit nang gisirad-an niadtong Biyernes sa gabii ang Tabunok flyover sa dakbayan sa Talisay aron ayuhon, mga motorista gipahimangnoan nga di magpabadlong tungod kay silang kapulisan manakop gamit ang Temporary Operators Permit (TOP). Kini maoy gibutyag ni Supt. Emerson Dante, hepe sa Talisay Police Station nunot sa nasinating kahuot sa trapiko sa Tabunok ning pagsira sa flyover. Matod ni Dante nga aduna siyay walo ka mga pulis nga gidistino sa mga lugar sa Tabunok ilabi na sa South Road Properties nga maoy gihimo nga alternatibong agianan ilabi na sa mga bus. Gibutyag ni Dante nga ang maong mga pulis nadistino sa Traffic Section. Sila maoy moabag sa mga sakop sa City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA). Apan iyang gibutyag nga upat niini pulos naghupot og TOP. Sa higayon nga aduna silay madakpan, maisyuhan kinig TOP ug di citation nga maoy gidala sa mga sakop sa CT-TODA. Gipasabot ni Dante nga di magpabadlong ang mga motorista tungod kay sa higayon nga maisyuhan silag TOP dako kinig bayranan itandi sa citation. Hinuon giklaro ni Dante nga una, badlungon apan kon kanunay nga molapas sa lagda ug ingon man kon arogante, iyang mga sakop di magpanuko sa pagdakop ug isyuhan og TOP. Ang Department of Public Works and Highways mipaayo sa gubaon na nga aspalto sa flyover sa Tabunok. Ang pag-ayo gipadali aron di kini makabalda og maayo sa trapiko.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 02, 2017.

