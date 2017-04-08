Durano nakakuha og TRO sa korte

GIPUGNGAN sa Court of Appeals ang Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas sa pagsuspenso ni Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III sud sa tulo ka mga buwan nga way bayad. Ang special 17th Division sa CA niisyu og 60 ka adlaw nga temporary restraining order nga nagpugong sa Ombusman ug Department of Interior and Local Government sa pagpatuman sa naunang suspension batok sa mayor sa siyudad sa Danao. Ang desisyon pinetsahan og Abril 3, 2017, gipakanaog ni Associate Justice Romeo Bar­za, chairperson sa special 17th Division sa CA uban nila ni Associate Justices Socorro Inting ug Maria Filomena Singh. Ang TRO naisyu human makabutang og P100,000 nga bond ang mayor. Sa desisyon nga pinetsahan og Hunyo 22, 2016, ang Ombudsman Visayas nisuspenso ni Nito human nakaplagan nga sad-an sa simple neglect of duty human giingong nibali­bad kini nga mohatag sa sweldo ug leave credits sa pito ka mga kawani sa Danao City Hall niadtong 2013. Ang kaso nagsugod dihang niduso og reklamo nga administratiba ang pito ka mga empleyado nga sila si Orlando Dagatan, Jr., Amabella Gomez, Cecilia Lawas, Celso Aylwin Manulat, Leo Enriquez, Conchita Batuto, ug Maria Sofielyn Camance. Sila nipasangil ni Durano nga nakalapas sa Republic Act 6712 kun Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. Sila mga tinudlo sa miaging administrasyon ni kanhi mayor Ramon “Boy” Durano Jr. gikan sa 2010 hangtod sa 2013.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.

