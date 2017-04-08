Duterte nasayod na sa isyu sa BDO

GISALIG ni Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino ngadto sa korte ang pagsulbad sa isyu tali ni Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña ug sa Banco de Oro.

“I think the courts should do something about it. Lisod man gud kaayo kay it involves legal matters ba,” pamulong ni Dino, ang pinasidunggang dinapit sa ika 20 nga general assembly sa Cebu News Wor­kers Multipurpose Cooperative kagahapon sa Marcelo B. Fernan Cebu Press Center.

Matod niya nasayod na si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa isyu tali sa mayor ug sa BDO ug gitugyan niini ngadto sa korte ang paghukom.

Si Dino nipasalig nga andam siya maminaw kon moduol niya ang mga opisyal sa BDO.

“Because remember, they are investors here not only in Cebu but in the entire Visayas. So, we have also to listen to them,” dugang niini.

Si Osmeña wa mo-renew sa mga permit sa BDO tungod kay giingong napakyas kini pagduso sa gikinahanglan nga mga dokumento.

Sa iyang pakigpulong, si Dino namahayag nga angay na mohunong sa pamulitika ang usa ka opisyal nga wa niya direkta nga gihinganlan.

Bisan kon wa niya nganli si Osmeña apan, masabot sa iyang padayon nga pakigpulong nga ang mayor sa dakbayan sa Sugbo ang iyang gipasabot gumikan kay kini ang dunay dakong gusto nga maablihan og balik ang Inayawan landfill.

“What we know now that there are establishments that need to be closed but certain person wants it open, and establishments that need to be opened he wants it close, why? I don’t understand,” tipik sa gipamulong sa kalihim.

Si Dino subli nitataw nga wa siya’y plano mosud sa pulitika sa Sugbo tungod kay dili siya makasugakod.

Karon pa lang daw sa gituboy na niya ang pangan si Bise Mayor Edgardo Labella sa mas taas nga puwesto.

“He is very descent, he is very gentleman, he is very clean, no corruption issue, etc.,” dugang ni Dino.