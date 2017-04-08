Igsuon sa pulis sikop sa buy bust | SunStar

Igsuon sa pulis sikop sa buy bust

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Igsuon sa pulis sikop sa buy bust

Saturday, April 08, 2017
Ni
Herty B. Lopez

IGUSON sa usa ka personnel sa Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) ang nasikop sa kapulisan sa usa ka gii­ngon nga drug den sa Villa San Perdro, Barangay Tulay, lungsod sa Minglanilla.

Nasikop sa kapulisan ang subject sa maong buy-bust o­­­peration nga si Adrian Fernandez Añabeza, alyas Enting, 34, residente sa Lowe Calajoan, Minglanilla.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments