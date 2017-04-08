Igsuon sa pulis sikop sa buy bust

IGUSON sa usa ka personnel sa Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) ang nasikop sa kapulisan sa usa ka gii­ngon nga drug den sa Villa San Perdro, Barangay Tulay, lungsod sa Minglanilla. Nasikop sa kapulisan ang subject sa maong buy-bust o­­­peration nga si Adrian Fernandez Añabeza, alyas Enting, 34, residente sa Lowe Calajoan, Minglanilla.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.

