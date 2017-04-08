Igsuon sa pulis sikop sa buy bust
Saturday, April 08, 2017
Ni
IGUSON sa usa ka personnel sa Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) ang nasikop sa kapulisan sa usa ka giingon nga drug den sa Villa San Perdro, Barangay Tulay, lungsod sa Minglanilla.
Nasikop sa kapulisan ang subject sa maong buy-bust operation nga si Adrian Fernandez Añabeza, alyas Enting, 34, residente sa Lowe Calajoan, Minglanilla.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!