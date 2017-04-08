Luigi miawhag pagputol sa MOU sa MTD Phils.

NIHANGYO si Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing sa konseho sa dakbayan nga i­­-terminate ang memo­randum of understanding (MOU) sa inilang korpora­s­yon nga nagtanyag og tek­nikal ug pinansyal nga a­bag sa pagpalambo sa mga proyekto o imprastruktura.

Niadtong 2014, ang kagamhanan sa dakbayan sa pana­hon ni kanhi Mayor Jonas Cortes nisud sa MOU tali sa MTD Philippines Inc. alang sa paghimo og pre-feasibility study sa plano nga mohimo og government business center ang dakbayan.

Gawas niini, nipadayag usab ang MTD nga mohimo og pre-development, architectural/technical, marketing, financial nga economic nga pagtuon alang sa feasibility study sa pagpalambo, pagpatuman og pagpuhunan ug uban pa.

Apan ang chief of staff ni Quisumbing nga si Atty. Elaine Bathan nagkanayon nga sud sa tulo ka tuig nga nahimo ang kontrata, wa gihapoy nahimo nga pagtuon.

Ubos sa MOU, ang gidugayon sa pagtuon molungtad lang og unom ka buwan gikan sa pagpirma sa MOU.

"The City of Mandaue may avail of the remedies afforded to it by law. Hence, it may properly rescind the MOU for failure of MTD to comply with what is incumbent upon him," matod ni Bathan.

Sa MOU, ang MTD usa ka principal nga partido nga lakip sa consortium apan pak­yas ang kompanya sa pagbutyag sa laing kasosyo nga nag­langkob sa consortium.

Nag-consortium usa ka asosasyon sa duha o daghang mga indibidwal, kompanya o organisasyon nga may tuyo sa pagsalmot sa usa ka aktibidad aron pagkab-ot sa usa ka tuyo.

Si City Legal Officer Omar Redulla niingon nga ang pagkapakyas sa pagbutyag sa matuod bisan buluhaton ang tug-an sa matuod nagpasabot nga kini nanglimbong.

"It failed to disclose the names and other necessary details of other members to which the City of Mandaue may seek recourse in case of breach of MOU entered into between them. While such omission may appear to be a simple mistake or inadvertence, the same may be tantamount to fraud," sumala ni Redula.

Nagtuo si Redula nga di eksperto ang MTD ug ubang miyembro sa consortium tu­ngod kay di kini makahimo sa proyekto sa ilang kaugali­ngon.