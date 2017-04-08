Mga bus sa CSBT andam sa bul-og sa pasahero

TERMINAL SA BUS: Daghan na ang mga pasahero sa Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) sa dakbayan sa Sugbo apan, gipaabot nga mas modaghan pa kini pag-ayo sugod ugma tungod sa taas nga bakasyon sa Semana Santa busa gihigpitan ang seguridad sa terminal, kondisyon sa mga bus ug labi na nga mga drayber nga luwas sa gidiling druga.(File Foto)

GATUSAN ka mga bus ang nahiling sa Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) kagahapon agi og pagpangandam sa bul-og sa mga pasahero tungod sa taas nga bakasyon sa pag-obserbar sa Mahal nga Adlaw sunod semana. Sagad nga nakitang kalapasan mao ang mga suga sa sakyanan ug person with disability (PWD) stickers. Mga sakop sa Motor Vehicle Inspection gikan sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 ang mihimo og inspeksyon sa mga bus. Lakip sa gisusi ang headlights, signal ug brake lights, mga ligid, lingkoranan, ka kondisyon sa mga makina ug uban pa. Ang mga drayber sa bus gipanghatagan og inspection forms ug gisuwat ang nakitang mga kalapasan sa bus. Si LTO 7 director Alita Pulga niingon nga ilang hatagan og higayon ang mga operator sa pag-usab sa mga nakitang ka­lapasan. Matod ni Pulga nga molusad sila og operasyon sa dili pa ang Mahal nga Adlaw ug ilang susihon kon giusab na ba sa mga operator ang ilang nakitang kalapasan, kon wa pa kini maatiman, hayan nga ila na kining isyuhan. Ang matag kalapasan magbayad og multa nga usa ka libo ka pesos (P1,000) ngadto sa P5,000.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.

