TEAM hugot nga magbantay sa Semana Santa

HINGPIT na ang pagpangandam sa Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) sa nagsingabot nga Semana Santa sa sunod semana. Matod sa pangulo sa TEAM, Glenn Antigua, nga may ipakatap silang mga enforcer nga maoy mobantay sa trapiko sa mga simbahan. Sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu kagahapon, si Antigua nagkanayon nga sa milabayng semana, iya na nga gipangayo ang mga schedule sa simbahan ilabi na niadtong mga simbahan nga duol sa national highway. “Actually last week pa ato na gipangkuha ang mga schedules sa simbahan so ang criti­cal man gud nato nga simbahan kay kaning naa duol sa highway bitaw sama sa Basak, St. Joseph, Holy Family sa Maguikay ug sa Christ the King sa Alang-Alang kay ang mga prosesyon nila kay moari man gud sa main road gud ug kini sa San Roque sa Subangdaku,” matod ni Antigua. Gitataw ni Antigua nga sukad sa milabayng semana, wa na niya tugoti ang iyang mga enforcer nga maka-day off ug leave nunot sa pagpahiga­yon usab sa ASEAN meetings dinhi sa Sugbo. Gibutyag ni Antigua nga di mominos sa usa o duha ka enforcers ang iyang pabantayon sa mga kritikal nga simbahan ug kadtong mga enforcer nga nadestino nang daan duol sa maong mga dapit mao ang ipa­katap ug mobantay.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.

