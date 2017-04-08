Walay sisyon sa konseho sa Talisay karong sunod semana
WALAY sisyon ang konseho sa dakbayan sa Talisay karong Martes, Abril 11, sa pag-obserbar sa Semana Santa. Kini nahukman sa konseho sa ilang sisyon sa miaging Martes.
Ang mga konsehal posible nga mobakasyon ug dili makakuha unya og mayoriya. Hinuon, nahukmang mohimo lang sila og special session human sa Semana Santa aron pagkumpleto sa ilang house rules, diin dunay sisyon kaupat sulod sa usa ka buwan.
Si Kon. Jojo Bacaltos niingon nga pagbalik na sa sisyon siya moduso sa resulosyon sa pagpasalamat sa BFAR.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.
