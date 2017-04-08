Yap gihulipan aron BRT tutokan

ADUNAY bag-ong pangulo ang Cebu City Transportation Office human gihulipan ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña si Atty. Rafael Yap.

Gitudlo ni Osmeña nga mopuli kang Yap mao si Atty. Ismael Garaygay III sanglit ang kanhi Citom executive director gihatahasan sa mayor pagtutok sa katumanan sa Bus Rapid Transit system uban ni City Administrator Nigel Paul

Villarete.

“Due to the need to address the success of the Bus Rapid Transit project, I am appointing you as the focal person of the BRT under the Cebu City Attorney’s Office,” tipik sa memorandum ni Osmeña ngadto ni Yap.

Sugod usab niadtong Marso 18, si Garaygay pormal nang niasumir isip officer in-charge sa CCTO.

Ang mayor nagkanayon nga wa siyay espesyal nga direktiba ngadto ni Garaygay ug ipadayon ra ang maayong nasugdan sa CCTO ubos sa pagtimon ni Yap.

Matod sa mayor nga anaa si Francisco “Isko” Ouano, operations head sa Citom ug katambayayong ni Yap sa pagdumala sa trapiko sa dakbayan.

Gipadayag ni Osmeña nga nanginahanglan og pagtutok ni Yap ug Villarete ang BRT nga magagikan sa barangay Bulacao paingon sa barangay Talamban diin gastohan og P10.6 bilyones.

Sa pagkakaron, wala pay final draft sa memorandum of agreement tali sa Department of Public Works and Highways, City Government ug Department of Transportation and Communication para sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka responsibilidad sa maong proyekto.

Si Yap nagkanayon nga ang Cebu City Government ang mangulo alang sa road-right-ofway uban sa DPWH ug ang DOTC maoy mobayad sa mga tag-iya sa propiedad nga maapektuhan.

Di momenos 484 ka mga kahoy ang posibleng maapektuhan sanglit maagian kini sa rota sa BRT matod pa sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources.