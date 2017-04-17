200 mil ka pasahero sa CSBT sa Mahal nga Adlaw

DILI mominos sa 200 mil ka mga tawo ang gibanabana nga ningbiyahe paingon sa habagatang bahin sa lalawigan sa Sugbo sakay sa de pasaherong bus atol sa Mahal nga Adlaw. Base sa talaan sa Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), niabot og dul-an sa 200 mil ka pasahero ang naserbisyuhan sukad niad­tong Miyerkules hangtud sa Sabado. Kasagaran sa mga nibyahe, namalik sa siyudad alang sa ilang mga trabaho ug uban pang katuyoan. Sa Huwebes Santo maoy labing daghang pasahero nga niabot og dul-an sa 60 mil ka pasahero.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 18, 2017.

