Luigi gitugotan sa konseho nga molagda'g MOU pagtuon bahin sa train system

GITUGOTAN sa konseho sa dakbayan sa Mandaue si Mayor Luigi Quisumbing nga molagda og memorandum of understanding (MOU) tali sa Manila-based nga korporasyon sa paghimo og case study alang sa implementas­yon sa train system (monorail) sa dakbayan. Tipik sa resolusyon nagkanauon: “The Mandaue City Council authorized Mayor Gabriel Luigi Quisumbing to sign a memorandum of understanding to allow a Manila-based corporation to conduct a business case study for the implementation of a monorail system in the city.” Way nibabag gikan sa ko­mitiba sa transportasyon sa resolusyon nga magtugot ni Quisumbing nga molagda og MOU tali sa Philtram Transportation Consortium Inc. (PTCI) nga girepresentahan sa ilang chairman ug president na si Domingo S. Peñaloza. Ang PTCI nga may kooperasyon sa China Railway Engineering Consulting Group maoy mogasto sa pagtuon. Sa tulo ka pahina nga MOU, ang korporasyon maoy mohimo sa pag-analisar sa present and future trip generation/distribution; probable alignments; ridership levels ug fares; preliminary design; ug ubang detalye.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 18, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.