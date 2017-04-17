Osmeña, Guardo, kaubanan gipangkiha ni Alcover

GIPASAKAAN og reklamo ni Ka­pitan Lemar Alcover sa Ba­rangay Sambag 1 silang Ma­yor Tomas Osmeña, Konsehal Jerry Guardo ug laing tulo ka mga konsehal ingon man duha ka mga kawani sa City Government gumikan sa ilang pagdestino og ambulansiya sa Sambag 1 ubos sa pagdumala sa pribadong tawo. Sa reklamo ni Alcover niadtong Abril 12 nga iyang giduso sa Office of the Ombudsman Visayas, naglatid nga nakalapas ang iyang gipangreklamo sa malversation of public funds or property ug sa Anti Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Ang mayor nagkanayon nga wa giisyu ngadto ni Ai­lien, asawa ni Guardo, ang ambulansiya ug di usab reward ngadto sa mga Guardo human nitapon si Jerry sa ilang partido. Si Nagiel Bañacia, disaster manager ug public information officer, nagkanayon nga naka-memorandum receipt (MR) sa iyang ngalan ang maong ambulansiya ug di kang Ailien. Nagpasalamat usab siya sa maong reklamo aron mahatagan og katin-awan ang publiko. Laing mga ambulansiya nga ilawom sa ngan ni Bañacia mao ang gidestino sa Talamban, Tisa, Kamputhaw ug command center. Si Jerry, sa iyang bahin, nagkanayon nga daw nagpatagad ra si Alcover ug bisan og way basehan ang iyang reklamo, giduso gihapon kini aron lang mapansin sa publiko. Iyang gipadayag nga wa sila malisang sa reklamo sa kapitan sa Sambag 1 sanglit nasayod siya nga ibasura ra kini sa Ombudsman. Matod niya nga husto siya sa iyang desisyon nga mobiya sa Team Rama sanglit ang gibuhat ni Alcover mao ang pagpakita sa iyang tinuod nga kolor ug kinaiya. Apil sa gipasakaan mao silang Konsehal Mary Ann de los Santos, Eugenio Gabuya Jr. ug Sisinio Andales kinsa igo rang nitambong sa turnover ceremony duha na ka semana ang nakalabay uban ni Bañacia ug Ronald Malacora sa General Services Office.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 18, 2017.

